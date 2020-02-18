4,549 Shares in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of THG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.60. The stock had a trading volume of 85,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.73. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,802. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

