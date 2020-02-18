$45.35 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to post sales of $45.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.90 million and the highest is $45.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $35.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $189.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $193.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.95 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $201.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 158,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $647.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 219,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 699,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 630,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.