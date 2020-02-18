4,228 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,650. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,492. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FN. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.