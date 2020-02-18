4,057 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,503. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

