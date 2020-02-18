36,714 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.27. 56,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average of $127.44. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,218 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

