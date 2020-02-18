300 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 209,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.37. 1,135,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $214.04 and a 1 year high of $319.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.