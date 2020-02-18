2,494 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,494 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.14. 3,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

