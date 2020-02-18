$20.12 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to announce sales of $20.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.78 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $73.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $79.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.32 million, with estimates ranging from $79.18 million to $99.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, Director Michael T. Eckhart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,236,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 78,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 479,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

