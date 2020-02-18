$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.65. 1,269,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.96. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.