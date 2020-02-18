16,509 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at $8,298,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.24. 2,856,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

