160 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,532,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 771.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,729. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.84.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

