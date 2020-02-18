1,593 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.08 and a 200 day moving average of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $245.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

