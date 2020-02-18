1,572,111 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,572,111 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after buying an additional 8,487,634 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 1,249,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after buying an additional 9,953,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,847,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 1,889,823 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,422,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 534,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,047,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $844.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

