$156.31 Million in Sales Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to post $156.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.43 million and the lowest is $147.50 million. Health Insurance Innovations posted sales of $131.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year sales of $381.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.96 million to $382.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $380.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Health Insurance Innovations.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Insiders have sold a total of 459,140 shares of company stock worth $8,935,504 over the last ninety days. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIIQ stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,319. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $412.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.