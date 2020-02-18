1,360 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.29. 125,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $305.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

