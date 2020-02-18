13,123 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 127.7% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $93.61. 8,643,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534,686. The company has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

