1,105 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

NYSE:NSC opened at $209.35 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $166.57 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.76 and its 200-day moving average is $188.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

