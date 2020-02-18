$109.10 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce sales of $109.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $105.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $416.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.35 million to $420.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $445.02 million, with estimates ranging from $418.74 million to $475.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.57. 1,167,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

