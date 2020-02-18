100,000 Shares in Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 117,678 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NEOS stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.