10,000 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 207.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from to in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of SWKS opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,762,271 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

