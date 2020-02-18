$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,226. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

