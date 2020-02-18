0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1.33 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00481259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.63 or 0.06361061 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00066620 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028160 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005215 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

