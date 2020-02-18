0Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,701.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 106.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $5,701.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000189 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

