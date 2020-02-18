$0.91 EPS Expected for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Curo Group posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curo Group.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,115 over the last 90 days. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 413,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,795. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $588.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

