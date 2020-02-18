$0.90 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.64. 750,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,758. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

