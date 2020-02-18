$0.90 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.64. 750,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,758. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.