-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

ALLO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. 10,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

