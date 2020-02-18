-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

ALLO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. 10,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.