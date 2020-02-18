$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 204.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMP traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 156,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

