$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Shares of MPC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $144,130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after buying an additional 1,009,439 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

