$0.55 EPS Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Coherent posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 109.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 8,432.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.37. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

