-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 266,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,256. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.