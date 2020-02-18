$0.41 EPS Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.73. 1,023,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

