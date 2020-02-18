$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Several research firms recently commented on INN. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,566 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,645,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 80,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,193,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 326,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,619. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

