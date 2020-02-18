-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
CEMI opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.86.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.
