$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Chaparral Energy reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($5.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chaparral Energy.

CHAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of CHAP remained flat at $$0.92 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,770. The company has a market cap of $42.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.41. Chaparral Energy has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

