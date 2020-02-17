ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $774,603.00 and $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

