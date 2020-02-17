Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Earns Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cfra raised Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $105,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,674,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,995,000 after purchasing an additional 542,744 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,046,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,911,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.