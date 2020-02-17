Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $15.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,134.87. 2,606,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The firm has a market cap of $1,062.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,928.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,817.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

