ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,122.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1,122.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00481698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.63 or 0.06328248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00067003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005166 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010002 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

