Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 6406601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Andrea Cattaneo sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

