Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.0480 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Zel has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $4.46 million and $7.16 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00584322 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00104574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00128582 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007801 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001904 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001707 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 92,946,200 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

