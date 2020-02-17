Zeepin Market Cap Tops $700,871.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $700,871.00 and $5,907.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02781670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00229853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00142738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021670 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

