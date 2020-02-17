ZCore Price Hits $0.0207 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. ZCore has a total market cap of $131,999.00 and approximately $416.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $5.60 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,377,790 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $5.60, $33.94, $24.43, $7.50, $51.55, $20.33, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

