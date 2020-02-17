Zcoin (XZC) Market Capitalization Tops $62.04 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $62.04 million and $19.51 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.54 or 0.00067726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Koinex, Coinroom and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,688.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.02675470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.26 or 0.04211848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00757188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00869101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00100697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010012 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00673785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,489,943 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Indodax, Binance, QBTC, Sistemkoin, Huobi, TDAX, BX Thailand, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Koinex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

