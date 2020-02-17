Zacks: Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.61) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pulse Biosciences an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
PLSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.
NASDAQ PLSE traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,958. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $177.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
