Zacks: Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.61) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pulse Biosciences an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PLSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLSE traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,958. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $177.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

