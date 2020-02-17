Zacks: Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $10.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,267 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

In other Kingstone Companies news, CEO Barry Goldstein purchased 5,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,707.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,358 shares of company stock valued at $69,009. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

