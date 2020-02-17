Zacks: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Given $10.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,049. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $305.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 1,086,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 116,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

