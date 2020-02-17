Zacks Investment Research Lowers WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

WPC stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. WP Carey has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $93.62.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 3,333.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in WP Carey by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

