Zacks: Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Consol Energy’s rating score has declined by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
CEIX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 908,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $38.74.
Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Consol Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.
