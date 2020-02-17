Zacks: Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Consol Energy’s rating score has declined by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Consol Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEIX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 908,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $38.74.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.