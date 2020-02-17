Zacks: Brokerages Set $22.00 Price Target for Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE:REV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 69,931 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. Revlon has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $27.93.
About Revlon
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
