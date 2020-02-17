Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.11). Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

VNOM stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,415.38%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $127,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,786,000 after buying an additional 176,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 803,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,803,000 after buying an additional 203,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

